Lincroft: Moco Parks Seeks Green Thumbs
On Wednesday, April 5, the Monmouth County Park System hosts a Gardening and Pruning Workshop for prospective volunteers in the Visitor Center at Thompson Park. Offered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the workshop is open to ages 14 and up and is the perfect preparation for participating in the Park System's Drop-In Volunteer Days.
