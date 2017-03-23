Lincroft: BCC Hosts Spring Open House

Lincroft: BCC Hosts Spring Open House

On Sunday, April 2, high school students, career-changers and residents of all ages are invited to visit Brookdale Community College for the annual Spring Open House event. Beginning at 12 p.m., the Collins Arena on the Lincroft campus will offer guests an opportunity to meet with Brookdale staff, ask questions and explore more than 50 degree and career training programs offered through the college.

