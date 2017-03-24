College trustee accused of 'liking' r...

College trustee accused of 'liking' racist tweets resigns

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: New York Post

A trustee at a New Jersey college accused of liking racist tweets on Twitter - including one that referred to President Obama as a "monkey" - has resigned. Joseph DiBella, who claimed he was unfairly "tarred" as a bigot when reports on the tweets surfaced in September, resigned in a letter to administrators at the 13,000-student college in Lincroft, a college spokeswoman told the Asbury Park Press .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincroft Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross Found Dead Mar 28 LOL 4
Bully George Norcross Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mar 15 7vens 4
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mar 13 SatatonMall 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar '17 Joan M 2
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Mar '17 7vens 4
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Feb '17 7vens 13
See all Lincroft Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincroft Forum Now

Lincroft Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincroft Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
 

Lincroft, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC