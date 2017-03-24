College trustee accused of 'liking' racist tweets resigns
A trustee at a New Jersey college accused of liking racist tweets on Twitter - including one that referred to President Obama as a "monkey" - has resigned. Joseph DiBella, who claimed he was unfairly "tarred" as a bigot when reports on the tweets surfaced in September, resigned in a letter to administrators at the 13,000-student college in Lincroft, a college spokeswoman told the Asbury Park Press .
