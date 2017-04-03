Anne Frank exhibit opens April 2

Anne Frank exhibit opens April 2

Friday Mar 24

Iconic Holocaust figure Anne Frank is the subject of a special exhibit at the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights and Genocide Education, located on the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College. Photo courtesy AFF Basel/AFS Amsterdam Even before the long-awaited Brookdale Community College debut of "Anne Frank: A History for Today," local teachers used the exhibit to inspire students.

