Red Bank: Stinson Live & Left of the Dial
Rocker Tommy Stinson, below, is the special guest performer for Sunday events at Brookdale Radio and Jack's Music. Veteran listeners of 1980s-'90s college and alternative playlists know him as the spiky-haired, plaid-suited, juvenile delinquent bassist and sometime vocalist of Twin Cities punk pioneers the Replacements .
