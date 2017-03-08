Middletown: Park Docents Needed

Tuesday Feb 28

The Visitor Center at Lincroft's Thompson Park is the setting of a special training session for County Park System volunteers, on March 26. The surroundings include some of the most fascinating natural and historical treasures in the greater Red Bank area - and the experience is great for anyone who enjoys interacting with people, as well as helping to promote the many public assets that make Monmouth County a special place to call home. On the morning of Sunday, March 26, the Monmouth County Park System invites volunteers ages 18 and up to a special training session at its headquarters inside the Visitor Center at Thompson Park , Lincroft.

