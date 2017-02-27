Forgiveness contemplated at Holocaust...

Forgiveness contemplated at Holocaust remembrance program

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

At the onset of World War II, Helena Flaum, 12 at the time, lived in Rawa-Ruska, Poland, not far from the Ukrainian border. After Germany invaded, she moved into the town's ghetto until the Nazis began transporting Jews to concentration camps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincroft Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Tue DaStraw 3
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Feb 24 7vens 13
The great governor of the garden state Feb 22 DaStraw 4
Review: Mr Good Lube 10 Minute Oil Inc (Aug '08) Feb 20 Sdet 27
Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14) Feb 17 7vens 6
News Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07) Feb 6 Phart Colorfully 18
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
See all Lincroft Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincroft Forum Now

Lincroft Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincroft Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Lincroft, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC