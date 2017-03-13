Bells Elementary places 5th in State Chess Championship
Pictured, members of the Bells Elementary School Chess Club pose with their fifth-place trophy. Pictured : Ryan Woyciechowski, Mr. Cho, Arman Sidhwa, Jake Metviner, Billy Hagerty, Mitchell Savitsky, Aiden Zukovsky, Jack Lipchock, Owen Colligan, Kristina Hagerty, Colton Murray .
