Bells Elementary places 5th in State ...

Bells Elementary places 5th in State Chess Championship

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: NJ.com

Pictured, members of the Bells Elementary School Chess Club pose with their fifth-place trophy. Pictured : Ryan Woyciechowski, Mr. Cho, Arman Sidhwa, Jake Metviner, Billy Hagerty, Mitchell Savitsky, Aiden Zukovsky, Jack Lipchock, Owen Colligan, Kristina Hagerty, Colton Murray .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincroft Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... 2 hr DaStraw 3
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... 2 hr SatatonMall 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar 2 Joan M 2
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Mar 1 7vens 4
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Feb 24 7vens 13
The great governor of the garden state Feb 22 DaStraw 4
Review: Mr Good Lube 10 Minute Oil Inc (Aug '08) Feb 20 Sdet 27
See all Lincroft Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincroft Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Monmouth County was issued at March 13 at 8:48PM EDT

Lincroft Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincroft Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Lincroft, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC