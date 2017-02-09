Travel Ban Puts Some American Families On Hold
The implications of President Trump's ban on immigration from certain Muslim countries isn't just affecting refugees, asylum seekers and green card holders. Tronco, a 43-year-old architect, moved from Iran to the United States 12 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincroft Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Feb 6
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan '17
|Joe Bish
|3
|Indian-American group fired up for Trump's Edis...
|Jan '17
|Raj
|5
|Review: Orchard Medical Group - Joann Gualberti MD (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Perry
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lincroft Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC