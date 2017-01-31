Lincroft: Legends in Bronze, at BCC
A sculpture of Early Lloyd, the NBA's first African American basketball player, is featured in the Brookdale Community College "Historic Pillars in Bronze" exhibit of works by Brian Hanlon . Their numbers include the famed baseball player/ philosopher Yogi Berra, the civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, pioneer pro basketball player Early Lloyd, and women's lacrosse player Yeardley Love, who died tragically in 2010.
