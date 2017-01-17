Lincroft: Free Welding Training from BCC
Students hone their welding skills during a free training program hosted by Brookdale Community College in 2015. Jobless men and women can train in an in-demand trade at no cost, as Brookdale Community College co-hosts a free welding training program for area residents beginning in February.
