Lincroft: BCC Seeks 2017 Honorees

The Alumni Association of Brookdale Community College is seeking nominations for the 2016 Distinguished Alumni Award and the college's annual Honorary Degree award, both of which will be conferred at the college's commencement in May. All residents are encouraged to nominate a candidate or candidates they believe to be worthy of recognition, with the deadline for nominations set for Monday, January 30. The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to Brookdale graduates and attendees whose professional, personal or civic accomplishments have earned them distinction and recognition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.