Lincroft: BCC Ok's Budget, Hikes Tuition

The Board of Trustees of Brookdale Community College voted on January 18 to adopt an $80,368,751 operating budget for the 2017-18 school year, along with a 4 percent tuition increase. The budget, which includes new multi-year contracts for Brookdale's faculty and administrative unions, will be forwarded to the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders for final review and approval by the Board of School Estimate.

