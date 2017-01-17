Lincroft: a Big (and Little) Art Happ...

Lincroft: a Big (and Little) Art Happening

Wednesday Jan 11

Shelita Birchett-Benash's recycled art-glass mosaic sculpture "Holy Cow!" is among the works on display, beginning Saturday at Monmouth Museum's 38th Annual Juried Art Exhibition - while a "Member Miniatures" installation commandeers the museum's Nilson Gallery. It happens about this time each January; a celebration which - for local art aficionados at least - serves as some semblance of luminous therapy, here in the drab and drear foothills of the calendar year.

Lincroft, NJ

