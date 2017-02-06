Jersey Shore Kidabaloo 2017 Has Been Cancelled
Unfortunately, the Kidabaloo event originally scheduled for Saturday, February 18th at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft has been cancelled. At this time, there are no plans to re-schedule.
