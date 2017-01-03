Red Bank, Middletown: Joy to the Ears

Red Bank, Middletown: Joy to the Ears

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Red Bank Green

Neil F. Brown conducts the Shrewsbury Chorale, above, and Ryan Brandau, below, leads the Monmouth Civic Chorus, as the local vocal organizations present their annual Christmas concerts this Sunday. Blessed as it is with a well-above-average amount of choral voice talent - and numerous, well-established outlets for those voices to be heard - the Greater Red Bank Green is indisputably the area's epicenter of classic carols and cantatas of Christmas.

