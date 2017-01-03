Lincroft: Uucmc Open to All on Christmas
The holidays are a time that can be difficult for those who may not have family close by to share in cheer. This Christmas Day, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County - a non-creedal congregation that encourages each person to articulate their own faith, and to listen deeply to what calls them to life - is opening their doors to all members of the local community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
