Lincroft: Uucmc Open to All on Christmas

Tuesday Dec 13

The holidays are a time that can be difficult for those who may not have family close by to share in cheer. This Christmas Day, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County - a non-creedal congregation that encourages each person to articulate their own faith, and to listen deeply to what calls them to life - is opening their doors to all members of the local community.

