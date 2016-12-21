Lincroft: Cba, Trinity Hall Raise $7,...

Lincroft: Cba, Trinity Hall Raise $7,500+

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Red Bank Green

S tudents from Christian Brothers Academy and Trinity Hall teamed up to prepare and serve dinner to more than 240 attendees last Tuesday, raising over $7,500 in the process. On December 6, the Students Against Destructive Decisions chapters of Christian Brothers Academy and Tinton Falls-based Trinity Hall teamed up once again for their 10th annual "Dinner for the Troops."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincroft Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100+ Days and Counting.......... Dec 21 7vens 1
Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno... Dec 18 Otj1987 3
2017 Tax Postcard Dec 16 7vens 6
Review: Orchard Medical Group - Joann Gualberti MD (Jul '10) Dec 13 Linda Anders Lieber 12
The great governor of the garden state Dec 8 7vens 2
So, let me get this straight.... Nov 29 7vens 2
Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14) Nov 28 7vens is a Dip 5
See all Lincroft Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincroft Forum Now

Lincroft Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincroft Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Lincroft, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC