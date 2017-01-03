Fair Haven, Lincroft: Big Grants Landed
Special-needs education programs developed by the Fair Haven animation studio Small Factory have been recognized with a substantial grant from the National Science Foundation. Two small businesses on the Greater Red Bank Green - one in Fair Haven, the other in Lincroft - have been named recipients of major grants from the National Science Foundation .
