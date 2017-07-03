Lincolnton man charged with cocaine trafficking
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputies said Caleb Lane Mitchem, 21, of Home Trail, was arrested on Thursday after deputies seized more than a quarter pound of cocaine after stopping Mitchem's vehicle on Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton. Deputies said Mitchem was the focus of an ongoing investigation into cocaine sales in Lincoln County.
