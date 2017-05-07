Criminal Charges- 7-5-17
Jessie Walter Dillard, 28, of 115 Shamrock Rd. in Gastonia was charged June 26 with one count each of possession marijuana up to A1 2 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attention!! (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|jlom
|14
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mon
|announcement
|4
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 28
|MeMe
|3
|Lincolnton man, 70, shot by cop (Mar '14)
|Jun 27
|posted
|23
|The Hair Masters, Mrs. Lori
|Jun 25
|jlom
|1
|Teen Missing again
|Jun 24
|poster
|1
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 23
|posted
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC