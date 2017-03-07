Criminal Charges- 7-3-17
Scottie Lee Turner, 41, of 340 Hephzibah Church Rd. in Cherryville was charged June 20 with one count each of possession of a schedule II and schedule VI controlled substance. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
