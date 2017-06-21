World War II veteran Jim Moore dies

Lincolnton lost another one of its greatest generation on June 14. James "Jim" Moore, who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 during World War II, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Moore signed up for service when he was 19 with his close friend Wally Lineberger, hoping that they'd be able to stay together, but they didn't see each other again until after the war.

