Wife of accused child predator speaks out
Collette Skamarock saw so many signs that her husband was not being faithful, starting with her discovery of the dark sexual websites that her husband was visiting. The couple has been together for 10 years and just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in May. Skamarock said that she forgave him because she wanted to save her marriage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|4 hr
|announcement
|3
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Mon
|Usernamed
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|Pepper
|5
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|Jun 15
|Tattletale
|9
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 5
|posted
|1
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 2
|MeMe
|2
|Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
|May 30
|Woweee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC