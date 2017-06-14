Two charged in connection with deadly shootout

Terry Lamont Moore, 43, of Raleigh, and Vickie Asbury Currence, 52, of Arrowhead Circle in Gastonia, are accused of going to a home on Painter Lane in Lincolnton on May 6 with another man, Marion Palmer Yarborough, 51, of Louisburg, under the pretense of selling stolen guns. Deputies said the incident turned into a robbery, with Yarborough and Moore putting several residents of the home on the ground at gunpoint.

