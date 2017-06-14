Two charged in connection with deadly shootout
Terry Lamont Moore, 43, of Raleigh, and Vickie Asbury Currence, 52, of Arrowhead Circle in Gastonia, are accused of going to a home on Painter Lane in Lincolnton on May 6 with another man, Marion Palmer Yarborough, 51, of Louisburg, under the pretense of selling stolen guns. Deputies said the incident turned into a robbery, with Yarborough and Moore putting several residents of the home on the ground at gunpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|10 hr
|Pepper
|5
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Tattletale
|9
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Jun 14
|US Army Vet
|2
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 5
|posted
|1
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 2
|MeMe
|2
|Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
|May 30
|Woweee
|1
|Genealogy - Weaver and Carpenter Family (Sep '07)
|May 30
|oh my
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC