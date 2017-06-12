Two arrested in connection to fatal Lincolnton shootout
Two people were arrested Monday in connection to a shootout that left one man dead in northeast Lincolnton in early May. Terry Lamont Moore, 43, is charged with four felony counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, five felony counts of attempted murder, and two felony counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property. Vickie Asbury Currence, 52, is charged with five felony counts of aiding and abetting attempted murder and four counts of aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon.
