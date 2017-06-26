Summer camps connect kids with law en...

Summer camps connect kids with law enforcement, the arts

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Along with the end of school for the summer comes, for many children, summer camp. This week, two very different camps offered opportunities for area children - the Lincolnton Police Department's Law Enforcement Action Development Camp and the Arts Council of Lincoln County's Art Camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincolnton man, 70, shot by cop (Mar '14) Tue posted 23
The Hair Masters, Mrs. Lori Jun 25 jlom 1
Teen Missing again Jun 24 poster 1
News Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc... Jun 23 posted 4
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Jun 21 announcement 3
Interesting-Rebel Flag Jun 19 Usernamed 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 Pepper 5
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC