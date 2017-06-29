Police seize a quarter-pound of cocaine
A surveillance operation led Lincoln County Sheriff's Office narcotics officers to a parking area of a Generals Boulevard business in Lincolnton on Thursday where they seized more than a quarter-pound of cocaine from a man after an apparent drug transaction. Detective say the man had been suspecting of transporting cocaine throughout different areas of Lincoln County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Wed
|MeMe
|3
|Lincolnton man, 70, shot by cop (Mar '14)
|Jun 27
|posted
|23
|The Hair Masters, Mrs. Lori
|Jun 25
|jlom
|1
|Teen Missing again
|Jun 24
|poster
|1
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 23
|posted
|4
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Jun 21
|announcement
|3
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Jun 19
|Usernamed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC