Police accuse store clerk of stealing lottery tickets

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 35-year-old Jennifer Michelle Taylor was charged following an investigation which began when a representative of the N.C. Lottery Commission went to the store in Lincolnton to conduct an audit. According to the sheriff's office, a detective pulled a photo from surveillance video taken at a store in Cherryville, and the owner of the Lincolnton store identified Taylor as the suspect.

