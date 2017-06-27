New kidney dialysis center to hold open house Thursday Updated at
A kidney health care provider with multiple dialysis centers in the area is opening another site that stands to benefit residents of western Gaston County. Fresenius Kidney Care's newest clinic will be located at 604 Canturbury Road in Kings Mountain, just east of I-85 and within the Gaston County limits.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincolnton man, 70, shot by cop (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|posted
|23
|The Hair Masters, Mrs. Lori
|Sun
|jlom
|1
|Teen Missing again
|Jun 24
|poster
|1
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 23
|posted
|4
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Jun 21
|announcement
|3
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Jun 19
|Usernamed
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|Pepper
|5
