Lincolnton woman arrested on identity theft charges
A Lincolnton woman is accused of using a stolen EBT card to make purchases at stores in Lincolnton and Cherryville. Tiffany Maynor Goins, 36, of Betterbrook Lane, is charged with sex felony counts of financial identity theft.
