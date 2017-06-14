Lincolnton to honor World War II vete...

Lincolnton to honor World War II veterans during Fourth of July parade

Wednesday Jun 14

A float dedicated to World War II veterans will make its debut next month at the annual Fourth of July parade through downtown Lincolnton. "What we're hoping to do this year is to draw a much larger group of World War II veterans," Lincolnton Parade Committee member Tom Hawk said.

