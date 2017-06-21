Lincolnton man charged with sexual assault of children
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Rey David Blanco-Palmar, 34, of Kanewood Trail, admitted to sexually assaulting a boy and a girl, ages 5 and 11, between October 2009 and August 2014. Deputies said Blanco-Palmar is related to the victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hair Masters, Mrs. Lori
|21 hr
|jlom
|1
|Teen Missing again
|Sat
|poster
|1
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 23
|posted
|4
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Jun 21
|announcement
|3
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Jun 19
|Usernamed
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|Pepper
|5
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|Jun 15
|Tattletale
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC