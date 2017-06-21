Lincolnton man charged with sexual as...

Lincolnton man charged with sexual assault of children

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Rey David Blanco-Palmar, 34, of Kanewood Trail, admitted to sexually assaulting a boy and a girl, ages 5 and 11, between October 2009 and August 2014. Deputies said Blanco-Palmar is related to the victims.

