Lincolnton man charged with child sexual assault

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Kenneth Wade Fredell, 18, of Sigmon Street, inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl at the victim's home on May 28. Fredell was charged with one felony count each of statutory rape of a child by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child.

