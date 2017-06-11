Lincolnton man charged with child sexual assault
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Kenneth Wade Fredell, 18, of Sigmon Street, inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl at the victim's home on May 28. Fredell was charged with one felony count each of statutory rape of a child by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child.
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 5
|posted
|1
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Jun 5
|curious George
|1
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 2
|MeMe
|2
|Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
|May 30
|Woweee
|1
|Genealogy - Weaver and Carpenter Family (Sep '07)
|May 30
|oh my
|10
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|May 23
|announced
|2
|Five arrested on felony drug charges
|May 22
|no diver
|1
