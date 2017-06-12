Lincolnton felon charged with selling...

Lincolnton felon charged with selling meth

Monday Jun 12

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Jonita Travis Cornwell, 37, of Louise Avenue, sold methamphetamine in Crouse and southern Lincoln County. She was arrested on Thursday, accused of selling drugs to undercover detectives over a four-month period.

