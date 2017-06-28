Lincoln County unveils new adult probation office
County officials unveiled the new adult probation office at the site of the old Lincoln County Jail on the corner of South Government Street and West Water Street in Lincolnton on Monday. "I'm really proud of this facility," Lincoln County Board of Commissioners chairman Bill Beam said.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attention!! (Aug '13)
|Jul 4
|jlom
|14
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Jul 3
|announcement
|4
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 28
|MeMe
|3
|Lincolnton man, 70, shot by cop (Mar '14)
|Jun 27
|posted
|23
|The Hair Masters, Mrs. Lori
|Jun 25
|jlom
|1
|Teen Missing again
|Jun 24
|poster
|1
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 23
|posted
|4
