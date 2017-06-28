Lincoln County unveils new adult prob...

Lincoln County unveils new adult probation office

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

County officials unveiled the new adult probation office at the site of the old Lincoln County Jail on the corner of South Government Street and West Water Street in Lincolnton on Monday. "I'm really proud of this facility," Lincoln County Board of Commissioners chairman Bill Beam said.

