Hog Happenin' returns to Lincolnton this weekend
The streets of downtown Lincolnton will bustle once again underneath the sweet, smoky aroma of barbecue and the snarling of motorcycles entering the city for the 17th annual Hog Happenin' festival. Bennett's Iron Station Thunder, a one-stop motorcycle shop located in downtown Lincolnton that operates as a dealership and repair shop with a wide selection of parts and accessories for all bikers, has been preparing for weeks for the annual festival that attracts bikers from far and wide.
