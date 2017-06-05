Hog Happenin', Quiet Riot roar into Lincolnton
The streets of downtown Lincolnton rumbled with the noise of hundreds of motorcycles attending Hog Happenin' Friday night and Saturday. The iconic rock group Quiet Riot added their own rumble Friday evening during a concert played to a packed crowd.
