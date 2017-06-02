Historical association receives donation of items from world wars
The Lincoln County Historical Association was recently gifted with an extraordinary family collection by Mary Beth Page of Greensboro. The donated items include two Red Cross uniforms formerly belonging to her grandmother, Mary Anne Newcomb, one from World War I and the other from World War II, both in excellent condition.
