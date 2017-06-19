Have you seen missing teen runaway?

Have you seen missing teen runaway?

Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Justin Shoemake was last seen running from the area near the Lincoln County Department of Social Services at 1136 E. Main St. in Lincolnton on June 16. Police believe the 15 year old was running toward the railroad tracks nearby. Shoemake was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt and blue jeans and carrying a bright green backpack.

