Have you seen missing teen runaway?
Justin Shoemake was last seen running from the area near the Lincoln County Department of Social Services at 1136 E. Main St. in Lincolnton on June 16. Police believe the 15 year old was running toward the railroad tracks nearby. Shoemake was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt and blue jeans and carrying a bright green backpack.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|12 hr
|posted
|4
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Wed
|announcement
|3
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Jun 19
|Usernamed
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|Pepper
|5
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|Jun 15
|Tattletale
|9
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 2
|MeMe
|2
|Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
|May 30
|Woweee
|1
