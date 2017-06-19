Five busted, facing drug charges in L...

Five busted, facing drug charges in Lincoln Co undercover drug operation

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WBTV

Four people have been arrested and one is being sought for selling methamphetamine and heroin to undercover detectives in Lincoln County, according to deputies. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, five people face drug charges after the conclusion of several undercover operations targeting methamphetamine and heroin sales.

