Five busted, facing drug charges in Lincoln Co undercover drug operation
Four people have been arrested and one is being sought for selling methamphetamine and heroin to undercover detectives in Lincoln County, according to deputies. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, five people face drug charges after the conclusion of several undercover operations targeting methamphetamine and heroin sales.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|4 hr
|announcement
|3
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Mon
|Usernamed
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|Pepper
|5
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|Jun 15
|Tattletale
|9
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 5
|posted
|1
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 2
|MeMe
|2
|Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
|May 30
|Woweee
|1
