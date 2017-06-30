Firefighters rescue dog from Lincolnton storm drain
The dog, named Poppy, was stuck in a drain on the 1400 block of Magnolia Grove Road. Firefighters with the South Fork Fire Department spent between 30 minutes and an hour rescuing him.
