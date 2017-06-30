Firefighters rescue dog from Lincolnt...

Firefighters rescue dog from Lincolnton storm drain

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: WBTV

The dog, named Poppy, was stuck in a drain on the 1400 block of Magnolia Grove Road. Firefighters with the South Fork Fire Department spent between 30 minutes and an hour rescuing him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13) Jun 28 MeMe 3
News Lincolnton man, 70, shot by cop (Mar '14) Jun 27 posted 23
The Hair Masters, Mrs. Lori Jun 25 jlom 1
Teen Missing again Jun 24 poster 1
News Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc... Jun 23 posted 4
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Jun 21 announcement 3
Interesting-Rebel Flag Jun 19 Usernamed 3
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,917 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC