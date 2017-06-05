Employee stole lotto tix, cashed them...

Employee stole lotto tix, cashed them, detectives say

Jennifer Michelle Taylor, 35, of Keener Acres Street near Lincolnton, is charged with felony counts of larceny by servants and other employees and possession of stolen goods. Detectives say Taylor stole tickets from the Handy Corner Convenience Store on Startown Road in Lincolnton and then cashed the winning ones at a store in Cherryville.

