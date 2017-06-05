Employee stole lotto tix, cashed them, detectives say
Jennifer Michelle Taylor, 35, of Keener Acres Street near Lincolnton, is charged with felony counts of larceny by servants and other employees and possession of stolen goods. Detectives say Taylor stole tickets from the Handy Corner Convenience Store on Startown Road in Lincolnton and then cashed the winning ones at a store in Cherryville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 5
|posted
|1
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Jun 5
|curious George
|1
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 2
|MeMe
|2
|Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
|May 30
|Woweee
|1
|Genealogy - Weaver and Carpenter Family (Sep '07)
|May 30
|oh my
|10
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|May 23
|announced
|2
|Five arrested on felony drug charges
|May 22
|no diver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC