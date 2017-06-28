Deputies: Woman shot at boyfriend dur...

Deputies: Woman shot at boyfriend during argument

Wednesday Jun 28

Two people are facing charges after a domestic dispute allegedly led a woman to fire a gun at her boyfriend. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Stephanie Evonne Bryant, 30, of Gladden Drive in Lincolnton, shot at her boyfriend, Casey Travis Minteer, 25, on Friday.

