Deputies still searching for woman mi...

Deputies still searching for woman missing since 2014

There are 1 comment on the Lincoln Times-News story from Friday Jun 2, titled Deputies still searching for woman missing since 2014. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:

Toasha Nicole Rice, also known as Nikki Green on her Facebook page, was last seen leaving a friend's home on Eaker Road in western Lincoln County. She got into a black four-door sedan with a white female driver on May 26, 2014 and has not been seen since.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
posted

Denver, NC

#1 Monday
3 years missing
Does anyone know anything that might could help find this woman?
She is still being searched for after three years.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interesting-Rebel Flag Mon curious George 1
News Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13) Jun 2 MeMe 2
News Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted May 30 Woweee 1
Genealogy - Weaver and Carpenter Family (Sep '07) May 30 oh my 10
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff May 23 announced 2
News Five arrested on felony drug charges May 22 no diver 1
dumpster diving May 22 no diver 4
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC