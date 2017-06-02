Deputies still searching for woman missing since 2014
Toasha Nicole Rice, also known as Nikki Green on her Facebook page, was last seen leaving a friend's home on Eaker Road in western Lincoln County. She got into a black four-door sedan with a white female driver on May 26, 2014 and has not been seen since.
#1 Monday
3 years missing
Does anyone know anything that might could help find this woman?
She is still being searched for after three years.
