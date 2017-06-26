Deputies: Five charged in connection with meth sales
Five people have been arrested in connection with several Sheriff's Office investigations into meth sales in the western and southern parts of Lincoln County. Deputies said the five suspects, who were charged on Friday, have all been arrested within the past six months on unrelated drug charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincolnton man, 70, shot by cop (Mar '14)
|Tue
|posted
|23
|The Hair Masters, Mrs. Lori
|Jun 25
|jlom
|1
|Teen Missing again
|Jun 24
|poster
|1
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 23
|posted
|4
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Jun 21
|announcement
|3
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Jun 19
|Usernamed
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|Pepper
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC