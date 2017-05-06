Criminal Charges- 6-5-17
Amanda Michelle Alexander, 33, of 5781 Flay Rd. in Cherryville was charged June 1 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
