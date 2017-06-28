Criminal Charges- 6-28-17
Amanda Marie Shearer, 30, of 2557 Old Pond Dr. in Lincolnton was charged June 15 with two counts of forgery of notes, checks or warrants. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
