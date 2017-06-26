Criminal Charges- 6-26-17
Christopher Joe Malone, 37, of 6132 Covecreek Dr. in Charlotte was charged June 15 with three counts of failure to appear and one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
