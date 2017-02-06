Criminal Charges- 6-2-17

Criminal Charges- 6-2-17

Jerri Lynn Sigmon, 23, of 1312 Finger-Merrick Tr. in Lincolnton was charged May 27 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container-prohibited and injury to personal property.

